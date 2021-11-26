Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will post sales of $462.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $474.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.68 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $423.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on MAA. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

NYSE:MAA opened at $210.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $119.21 and a one year high of $211.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.92%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

