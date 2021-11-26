MileVerse (MVC) Price Hits $0.0480 on Major Exchanges

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, MileVerse has traded 100.2% higher against the US dollar. One MileVerse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. MileVerse has a total market capitalization of $78.55 million and $243.31 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00066017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00073720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00097669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.89 or 0.07449910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,879.09 or 0.99940235 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MileVerse

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,636,487,195 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com

