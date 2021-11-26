Millennium Management LLC Acquires 80,496 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 197.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,496 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Adtalem Global Education worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 36.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 960,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,210,000 after buying an additional 258,841 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth $1,298,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth $917,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 15.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen W. Beard acquired 1,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

ATGE opened at $31.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

