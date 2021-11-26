Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Assurant by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Assurant by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Assurant by 2.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 8.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.34.

AIZ opened at $161.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.55 and a 12 month high of $172.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.93.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.