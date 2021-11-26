Millennium Management LLC Buys 175,169 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 937.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,169 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 132.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

WOOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

