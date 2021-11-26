Millennium Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,065 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.77% of Nautilus worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc raised its stake in Nautilus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Nautilus during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nautilus by 9.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Nautilus by 45.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nautilus by 82.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nautilus stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLS. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

