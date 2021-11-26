Millennium Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 530.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 296,815 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.50% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $1,389,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 54.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARR. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $905.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.96.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 144.33% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

