Millennium Management LLC Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,900 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPHYU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000.

OTCMKTS EPHYU opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

