Millennium Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772,821 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $500,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $5,321,000.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.