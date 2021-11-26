Millennium Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAC shares. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

PAC opened at $126.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $98.07 and a twelve month high of $140.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.02.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $3.4886 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.67%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

