Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,594 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 27,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Azure Power Global worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,581,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the second quarter worth $14,850,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global during the second quarter worth $12,253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 81.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 259,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AZRE stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. Azure Power Global Limited has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.90 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. Equities analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZRE shares. HSBC raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

