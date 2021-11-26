Millennium Management LLC Invests $4.10 Million in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 416,561 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,281,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,544,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,367,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the second quarter worth $7,387,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the second quarter worth $7,308,000.

NYSEMKT:GIG opened at $9.97 on Friday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on GigCapital4 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

GigCapital4 Company Profile

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

