Millennium Management LLC Invests $4.16 Million in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 254,287 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of LCNB at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCNB. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. LCNB Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $290.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LCNB had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

