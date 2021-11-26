Millennium Management LLC Makes New $4.06 Million Investment in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 149,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.76% of First Business Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $245.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.70%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

