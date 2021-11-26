Millennium Management LLC Makes New $4.34 Million Investment in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Compass Minerals International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,193,000 after acquiring an additional 438,253 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 54.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth approximately $5,547,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,575 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average is $66.05. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -50.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMP. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

