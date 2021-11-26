Millennium Management LLC Purchases 217,590 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 327.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,590 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Bel Fuse worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 15.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 302,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $12.79 on Friday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $158.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $146.97 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

