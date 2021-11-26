Millennium Management LLC Purchases 253,784 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 2,035.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,784 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Interface worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Interface by 35.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Interface by 10,312.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Interface during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $969.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.20 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

TILE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

