Millennium Management LLC Sells 100,534 Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Immunocore worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40. Immunocore Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

