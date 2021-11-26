Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,018,653 Shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018,653 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $113,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

