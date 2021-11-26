Millennium Management LLC Sells 79,548 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,548 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Trex by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Trex by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Trex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

TREX stock opened at $132.13 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.52 and a 1-year high of $136.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,479 shares of company stock worth $1,483,423. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

