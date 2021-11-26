MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Reaches $7.50 on Major Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $80.93 million and approximately $156,900.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $7.50 or 0.00013778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.41 or 0.00342593 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00011497 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,795,216 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.