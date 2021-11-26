Mint Club Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 118% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mint Club has traded 90.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mint Club has a total market cap of $51.10 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00035604 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,148,144,686 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

