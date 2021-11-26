MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Reaches Market Cap of $1.31 Million

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.31 million and $3,121.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,410.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.05 or 0.07553739 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.29 or 0.00366272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.31 or 0.01037125 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00013271 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00086637 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.19 or 0.00415709 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.37 or 0.00473017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005754 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

