Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stake Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $17,267,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 395,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,943,000 after buying an additional 53,614 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,866,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 38.9% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

MRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.27.

MRTX stock opened at $141.20 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.46 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.62.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

