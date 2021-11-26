Mirror Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $203.34 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.62 or 0.00004870 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $203.34 million and $31.55 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00064124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00073313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00097614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.72 or 0.07498681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,808.11 or 1.00178159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

