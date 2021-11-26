Mirrored Alibaba Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $63,132.00 (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market capitalization of $13.47 million and $63,132.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be purchased for $143.59 or 0.00266092 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00064064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00071908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00096545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.72 or 0.07391550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,055.80 or 1.00171528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 93,790 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

