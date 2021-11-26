Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Market Cap Reaches $20.27 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $20.27 million and $5,423.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for $18.04 or 0.00033150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00065311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00073750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00099029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.74 or 0.07461991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,381.82 or 0.99956242 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.