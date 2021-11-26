Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Tops $52.78 on Major Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 26th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $15.62 million and approximately $266,598.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for $52.78 or 0.00097693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00064347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00073698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00099484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.48 or 0.07479952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,230.09 or 1.00368837 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 295,871 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

