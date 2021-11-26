Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Mitie Group (LON:MTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MTO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.20) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.20) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 79 ($1.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:MTO opened at GBX 64.60 ($0.84) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 37.96 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.87. The company has a market cap of £922.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

