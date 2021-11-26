Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) fell 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34.

Mitsubishi HC Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIUFY)

Mitsubishi HC Capital, Inc provides finance and leasing services. The company was founded on April 12, 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

