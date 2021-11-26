Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $2,457,090.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $2,457,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $2,111,130.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total value of $3,098,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total value of $3,005,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $2,834,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $2,864,070.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total value of $3,540,960.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $3,897,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $3,844,170.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total transaction of $3,436,380.00.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $57.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.25. 1,255,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,879,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $98.65 and a one year high of $497.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $937,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 94.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 30,664.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,612 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

