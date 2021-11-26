Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.42% of Moelis & Company worth $15,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of MC opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The business had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

