Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $113.14

Shares of The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.14 and traded as high as $114.00. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $114.00, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day moving average of $110.10.

About Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Co engages in the management of quarries, which contains raw materials used by the company’s cement operations. It operates through the Cement Business and Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segments. The Cement Business segment manufactures and sells cement. The Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segment includes precast concrete construction which involves short-term and long-term contracts for specific projects.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.