Monero Classic (XMC) Market Cap Reaches $5.07 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 26th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $27,209.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.11 or 0.00417234 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000790 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 81.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

