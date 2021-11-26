MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 161.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,017 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.45% of MoneyGram International worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.88 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.54. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MoneyGram International news, Director W Bruce Turner bought 87,500 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $489,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W. Alexander Holmes bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

