Monica M. Gaudiosi Sells 1,500 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UGI traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.16. 583,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. UGI Co. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of UGI by 21.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 161,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of UGI by 26.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of UGI by 337.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 561,102 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 1,706.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 392,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 370,932 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of UGI by 105.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

