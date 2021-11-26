MONK Tops One Day Volume of $1,766.00 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 26th. MONK has a market capitalization of $504,871.49 and $1,766.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MONK has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00016088 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000168 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000784 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

