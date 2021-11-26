Mooncoin (MOON) One Day Volume Hits $140.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.13 or 0.00360906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

