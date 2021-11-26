Moonriver 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $47.41 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for about $315.84 or 0.00585288 BTC on exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $765.97 million and approximately $47.41 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00064064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00071908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00096545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.72 or 0.07391550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,055.80 or 1.00171528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,167,704 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,171 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

