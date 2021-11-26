Moonriver Trading Down 5% This Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $788.61 million and approximately $50.56 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for $324.04 or 0.00593196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00064265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00080343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00105521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,522.54 or 0.99810636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,168,435 coins and its circulating supply is 2,433,681 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

