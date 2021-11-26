MoonSwap Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges. MoonSwap has a market cap of $5.55 million and $160,619.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.17 or 0.00364246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,190,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,170,522 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

