Morgan Stanley Acquires 736,328 Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 388.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.70% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 441,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

