Morgan Stanley Buys 138,306 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 714,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,306 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.18% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $11,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCG. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 27,677.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.