Morgan Stanley Buys 2,882,996 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.41% of TherapeuticsMD worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29,173 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Cooper C. Collins bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $580,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

