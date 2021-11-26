Morgan Stanley Buys 57,721 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 19.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF worth $12,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWSC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 657.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 635.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average of $82.86. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $92.28.

