Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 62,855 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.55% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $12,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $617.14 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

GNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

