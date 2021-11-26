Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Stepan worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Stepan by 2,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Stepan during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $121.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.34. Stepan has a twelve month low of $109.08 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $115,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

