Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $12,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,115,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,671,000 after acquiring an additional 375,671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,788,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.