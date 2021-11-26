Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of iStar worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iStar by 1,710.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 334,560 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iStar during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iStar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,004,000 after buying an additional 202,301 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iStar by 13.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 20,569 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iStar during the second quarter valued at $1,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. iStar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STAR shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 10,280 shares of iStar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $780,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.