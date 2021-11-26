Morgan Stanley Has $11.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.45% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $11,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $978,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 97.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVOV stock opened at $173.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.38. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $126.46 and a 12 month high of $176.31.

